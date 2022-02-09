Area Students recognized for their hard work by Lima Noon Optimist Club

A luncheon helped recognize the hard work and dedication of a selection of students.
The Lima Noon Optimist Club held its Youth Appreciation Week Luncheon on Wednesday, and during the luncheon, students were recognized not only for their academics, but their volunteerism and for being a role models in the community.
"We want them to know that they are appreciated," said Cindy Nelson, Lima Noon Optimist Youth Appreciation Chair. "Everything that they are doing is being noticed, not only by their teachers and parents, but by the community. Both Congress and the Ohio Senate have sent commendations, the mayor is going to be here along with several of the commissioners, to recognize the students for the extra work they have done."
Below is a list of students that were recognized:
Cadence Richard (Allen County 4-H and Johnny Appleseed Parks)
Zane Rex (Allen County Fair)
Gavin Miller (Allen East High School)
Cory Patrick (Apollo Career Center)
Chloe Rieman (Bath High School)
Brianna Ridenour (Big Brothers Big Sisters)
Madison Burkholder (Elida High School)
Rachel Ryan (Girl Scouts)
Reed Doneghy (Lima Central Catholic)
Noah Edwards (Lima Senior High School)
Kelley Hale (Perry High School)
Delaney Brinkman (Shawnee High School)
Sierra Baumgartner (Spencerville High School)
Samuel Meeks (Teens for Christ)
Emma White (Temple Christian School)
