An Allen County couple is giving back to people that are in need during this pandemic.
Owners of Neighborhood Relief Thrift Store, David and Heather Roznowski, along with volunteers of Neighborhood Relief Ministries, were in Cridersville Friday afternoon to hand out food to people that are in need. The group also made a to-go box of hot meals for people to eat that were waiting in their car. Nearly 200 boxes of food and 300 hot meals were donated on Friday. David expressed how giving back can bring hope to the community.
He said, “People right now have a lot of need. They are out of work, there is fear in our community. We have hope, we have the means to be able to bless people today and so we want to do that. We want to just give back and just show them that God is all in control of this.”
Meals were provided by the West Ohio Food Bank and donations from the community.