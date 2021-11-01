An arrest has been made in a stabbing that injured two women early Sunday morning.
20-year-old Jala Benton has been arrested and charged with felonious assault. The Lima Police Department says that officers were called out to 2470 Heathway Lane around 1:15 on Sunday morning for a double stabbing.
There they found Mersadies Denson and J'nia Durr had been stabbed. They were sent to Mercy Health St. Rita's with non life-threatening injuries.
Through the investigation, Benton was arrested for the stabbing of the two women. This case is still being looked at by the police, and anyone with more information can contact the police at (419) 277-4444.
Here is the full press release from the Lima Police Department:
