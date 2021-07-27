Artists showing that Kindness Matters at ArtSpace workshop

ArtSpace/Lima is encouraging artists of all ages to get creative with their art workshops.
On Tuesday afternoon, ArtSpace put on their second workshop this month with the theme of Kindness Matters. Artists designed their own drawstring bags, bookmarks, and wrote letters all around the kindness theme.
Those with ArtSpace say they wanted to give people opportunities to try out different kinds of art with these workshops.
"We offer a variety of mediums, so that way they get a touch of a lot and explore," said Sally Windle, executive director of ArtSpace/Lima. "The thing that we want to do, even at an art camp, is give them as many options available, and they can have as many interpretations as they want as well."
ArtSpace will be holding its third art workshop Thursday, July 29 from 10 am to 1 pm. The workshop is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. You can call ArtSpace at (419) 222-1721.