ArtSpace/Lima is looking to identify photos

ArtSpace/Lima is trying to return photos that were found on the curb to their rightful owner.
A story we previously ran last Friday of photos that were left on the curb outside of ArtSpace/Lima are now being identified by people in the community. Executive Director of ArtSpace/Lima, Sally Windle, acknowledged that following the story, people have been calling in, identifying people in these pictures. While most of the pictures have been identified, some have not been identified yet. Windle would be very grateful if family members in the community can claim them so they can get back to their rightful owner.
She said, “What we would like to do, is when the exhibit comes down we’d like to see them go back to the homes, and put back into the families from where they came. And the nice thing is they were anonymous, we didn’t know who they are. Now we feel like this is part of what this community is, that they have gone the full circle, that they have gone outside and have been reclaimed.”
If you can identify the people in these photos you can contact ArtSpace/Lima at (419) 222-1721 or visit them to identify them.