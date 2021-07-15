ArtSpace/Lima offering themed Art Workshops this summer

ArtSpace/Lima continuing its outreach efforts in the community to inspire individuals to be creative.
They are offering art workshops during July for anyone 7-years of age and older. Peace was the theme of today’s workshop. Those attending got to paint, draw and even tie die. Each class is themed with art projects specially designed around that concept. Today’s artists were excited to try different mediums to express their love of art.
Taylor Wall-Fergerson is 9 years old and says art is his passion, “I am having fun. I came because I like to draw a bit. I didn’t think it would be my passion, but I like to do art sometimes.”
Twelve-year-old Norah Schreiber also enjoys art, “I came today because I really love art. Like I literally do art on a daily basis, no matter where I am.”
There are two workshops in the last week of July and you can sign up by calling ArtSpace at 419-222-1721.