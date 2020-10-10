Art Space Lima has teamed up with Crossroads Crisis Center to bring back their art bags that also gets people thinking about the seriousness of domestic violence in our area.
Over 600 bags were filled with paint supplies to give out to the community for them to paint rocks. This is part of Artspace/Lima’s “Art for Change” program where they use art to bring about positive change in the community. They are encouraging people to paint the rocks and put them in different places around Lima for others to discover and spread the word about domestic violence.
Olivia Depalma, the outreach coordinator at PASS says, “The idea of this is that domestic violence is throughout our community, it hides. Sometimes people know about it and sometimes they don’t, much like what we are going to be doing with these rocks.”
This is yet another event that the Crossroads Crisis Center is a part of for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
If you did not get a bag and you would like one, you can head to Artspace during their business hours to pick one up while supplies last.