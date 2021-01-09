Artspace/Lima is getting ready to give away more to-go art bags for the community
They’re partnering with SAFY for “New Book, New Look” bags. Artspace will have journals to give away, and down the street you can pick up self-care items at SAFY.
Sally Windle, the executive director Artspace/Lima says, “A lot of people love to write and journal, but this is a creative journal so you have writing and then you have some artistic work that you could put in there and we’ll have examples in the bag, plus a really nice creative journal.”
The art bags will be available on Saturday, December 16th, at noon. People are encouraged to pick their bags up in the alley behind Artspace, where they will then be given directions on how to get to SAFY for the second part of the to-go bag. For more information, visit https://www.artspacelima.com/