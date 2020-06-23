ArtSpace/Lima was able to re-open their doors on Tuesday, after 15 weeks of being closed to the public.
While all of ArtSpace's galleries aren't open just yet, visitors can still take a look at one exhibit inside, as well as using the craft room and ceramics lab during business hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday)
ArtSpace plans to keep up social distancing practices inside, sanitizing stations have been set up, and updates will be posted on their website. The re-opening is not only a good thing for ArtSpace, but also for the people who use that space to create.
"It’s also nice for artists, because there’s a community of artists like to show their work and have it be available for other people to see," said ArtSpace executive director Sally Windle. "A lot of artists have been working a lot at home, doing their artwork, and sometimes this quarantine has inspired them, so there are a lot of new things out there. It’s nice for them to be able to have a place to show their work as well."
ArtSpace has also announced that their popular to-go art bags will continue to be available for pick up on Wednesdays in their normal spot in Cherry Alley until August 5th.