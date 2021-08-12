The possibility of another solar project in Allen County has concerned citizens once again heading to the commissioner’s office.
Representatives of “NABS”, “Neighbors Against Big Solar” voicing their concerns about a proposed project by Belltown Power in Perry Township. It was brought to light around 7-weeks ago when a real estate company started contacting property owners about leasing land for a handsome amount. Nearly 300 residents have now come together to voice concerns about how the un-regulated solar company is conducting business. They don’t denounce the green alternative energy source but have a list of questions about how it will adversely affect the region and what they are offering landowners may be too good to be true.
Perry Township farmer and resident Marc Sidener explains, “If you look at some of the other wind and solar farms that are in the area, what they promise the landowner that they are leasing from isn’t what they follow through within the end. And unfortunately, that can come with a large price tag for residents of Perry Township and that’s what we don’t want.”
Commissioners listened to their concerns of property devaluation, drainage, and noxious weeds among others, and hope that when House Bill 52 becomes active it may help. It is designed to give more authority to local government with alternative energy projects.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “It’s going to be a long process. It’s going to be difficult. But, in the end, we appreciate the ability to locally work with our own elected officials to make those decisions.”
House Bill 52 goes into effect on October 11th and commissioners are starting to meet about how to structure the local process of approving or not approving these types of projects.