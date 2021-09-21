Most of our local counties are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate as we head into fall. 

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County fell from 6.3% in July to 5.3% in August. Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4%, just behind Holmes County. Hardin County fell 1.3% between July and August, which is the biggest drop in our area. Paulding is the only county in our area to see an increase last month at 0.1%. Statewide the Ohio's unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to 5.1%, which is below the national unemployment rate. 

County

August 2021

July 2021

Allen

5.3%

6.3%

Auglaize

4.0%

4.5%

Putnam

3.7%

4.0%

Mercer

3.4%

3.8%

Hancock

4.2%

5.0%

Hardin

5.3%

6.6%

Logan

4.5%

5.0%

Shelby

4.5%

5.0%

Paulding

5.3%

5.2%

Van Wert

4.1%

4.7%

Ohio

5.1%

5.9%

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.