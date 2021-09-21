Most of our local counties are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate as we head into fall.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County fell from 6.3% in July to 5.3% in August. Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4%, just behind Holmes County. Hardin County fell 1.3% between July and August, which is the biggest drop in our area. Paulding is the only county in our area to see an increase last month at 0.1%. Statewide the Ohio's unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to 5.1%, which is below the national unemployment rate.
County
August 2021
July 2021
Allen
5.3%
6.3%
Auglaize
4.0%
4.5%
Putnam
3.7%
4.0%
Mercer
3.4%
3.8%
Hancock
4.2%
5.0%
Hardin
5.3%
6.6%
Logan
4.5%
5.0%
Shelby
4.5%
5.0%
Paulding
5.3%
5.2%
Van Wert
4.1%
4.7%
Ohio
5.1%
5.9%