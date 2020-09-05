The Author of the cookbook “Back from the Farm” was at the Lima Public Library on Saturday and he brought a little bit of nostalgia back to the city as well.
Author Phillip Potempa held a book signing at the Library today for his new addition to his cookbook series. The book is filled with classic favorites with anecdotes to read along the way.
Potempa happened to be close family friends with Lima’s very own Phyllis Diller, so he brought some of her memorabilia along.
“Phyllis again I always say she’s the guardian angel for all four of these from the farm books," says Potempa. "She was there along for the ride and she knew what it was like to grow up on a farm because she was from a farm right here in Lima when she grew up as Phyllis Driver, born in 1917.”
He says that he is glad to bring a piece of Diller with him back to Lima, and that she had a heavy influence on him. She even helped him write the first book of the “Back on the Farm” series.