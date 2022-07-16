Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Low 70F. Winds SE shifting S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 0.10"-0.25" of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible..
You might notice some colorful painted rocks in our area and it's to spread awareness about autism. The Autism Life Center spent the afternoon at Ottawa Metro Park for their annual "Autism Rocks" event. The center had dozens of rocks with their information glued to the bottom and people were encouraged to paint and then place the rock wherever they wanted. The point is that hopefully someone will pick up the rock and learn more about autism after following the information on the bottom.
This was the 4th annual Autism Rocks event and they are thankful that people come out each year to help paint and spread awareness about autism.
“You know we hear the word autism on the news or in books and stuff. But to actually see it, to learn from autistic individuals and to raise that support for families in the community I really felt was extremely important,” says Tera Viola, Founder of the Autism Life Center.