Just in time for fall, Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District was out at the Allen County Farm Park giving hayrides.
The Family Nature Club at the Johnny Appleseed parks invited kids ages three to twelve out to an exclusive event every month. This month featured a hay ride through the fields at the Farm Park giving families a chance to see the fall foliage right as the leaves start turning colors.
Beth Theisen, a naturalist with the park district say it’s always great seeing the community enjoy our parks.
“I think it’s fantastic to see people out in the parks," says Theisen. "Whether they come for one of our formal programs or just get outside to do some hiking or whatever on their own, it’s great that they’re just outside. It’s so important for their well-being and their health both physical and emotional. It’s just so important to be outside.”
To celebrate the birthday of Johnny Appleseed, a scavenger hunt was organized through the park with interesting facts about the historic pioneer.