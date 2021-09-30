It started as a way to bring awareness to diversity, inclusion, and entrepreneurship in the Lima community and it has become so much more.
Thursday, organizers of the Community Enrichment Dinner announced this year’s award winners that will be recognized at the October 21st event. Eight individuals and one business have been chosen for their efforts and commitment to building a more inclusive and diverse business atmosphere.
Community Enrichment Dinner organizer Jerome O’Neal explains why it’s important to recognize them. “It’s to bring people together from all diversities, from all walks of life and be able to celebrate what we consider a growing community, an inclusion community. But beyond that, a community where people have respect for jobs and the talents that each of us bring to the table.”
The dinner is sold out but two tickets for the dinner and the performance of “Black Violin” are up for grabs. Prior to the dinner on October 21st a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Civic Center from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Anyone getting their first dose of vaccine will be eligible for the drawing.
Winners are:
Young Leadership Community Enrichment Image Award
Courtney J. Owens & Matthew Sanders
Community Legacy Service Award
Jessie Pope
Corporate Leadership in Diversity Inclusion Award
Ford Motor Company
Community Enrichment Small Business Equity of the Year Award
Perennialglow Spa
Young Teenage Entrepreneurial Vision Award
Miracle Manuel
Enrichment Social Justice Vision Award
Emmanuel Curtis
Community Enrichment Rising Business
Enayzi Enterprise & The Beauty Bar by Shawna