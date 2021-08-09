First time parents have a lot of questions, and the Kiwanis Club of Delphos is helping get some of those answered. Saturday August 14th at Delphos’s Stadium Park, they will be holding their first ever Baby Safety Event. from 12 to 3 pm. New and expecting parents can learn what resources there is available in Allen and Van Wert Counties for their new bundle of joy. Plus, there will be talks about developmental milestones, introducing a baby into your home and sleeping basics. The Baby Safety Event is just another way the Kiwanis Club furthers their mission.
“Kiwanis is all about serving the community, especially the children of the community,” says Erin Haunhorst of the Kiwanis Club of Delphos. “A lot of people don’t talk about the hardships of being a first-time parent, things to expect, things not to expect. So, it’s really important for Kiwanis to give back our community and help out community and help our children flourish as much as they can.”
There will be baby themed door prizes giveaway too at the event. if you want any more information about what will be going on check out the Delphos Kiwanis Facebook page.