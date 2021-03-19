Backpacks filled with different items will be given to children entering foster care to ensure they have a smooth transition during a stressful time.
On Friday, the Lima Leadership Class of 2006 gathered at Allen County Children Services to complete a project called "Love Luggage".
The project has members from the class fill backpacks filled with items such as toys, hygiene products, coloring books, blankets, and more. These bags will go to children from babies to 18 years of age entering foster care. Since the project started, nearly 1,400 units have been assembled.
"The Allen Lima Leadership Class of 2006 has remained dedicated to serving this important need in our region," said Beth Seibert, a Love Luggage Committee Member. "We were compelled in the beginning by the harsh fact that each year children are removed from unsafe homes. Some are the children of parents addicted to opiates, others have been abused, and some are living in dangerous or unsanitary conditions."
Seibert shared that the community responded in a big way for the project, donating items and $5,000 in cash.
Each backpack contained items totaling $40. Backpacks are age and gender-specific to provide children with some personal items as they enter foster or family care. '
The bags will be distributed immediately to children as they enter foster care.