Bath High School Interact students recognized for service

Students from Bath High School's Interact Club were recognized at the Lima Rotary Club meeting on Monday afternoon.
The students were given patches and pins after completing their required hours of service for the club. The Interact Club is a youth extension of the Rotary Club and encourages "Service Above Self".
Members also gave a report on the different service projects that they were able to do this year, including the Ottawa River clean up and doing work for neighbors. While the students couldn't do as much service as they normally can this year, they were thankful for what they could get done.
"It kind of brought the light back into the darkness of the situation - we were still able to volunteer and help the community, see everyone happy because we were able to do the work too, and it brought everyone out of their homes as well," said Abbie Dackin, president of the Interact Club at Bath High School.
And advisers say that these students have been working hard this year and have earned all the recognition they received.
"I think it shows a lot of self-initiative on their part, especially this school year," said Missy Vandemark, Bath High School Interact Club adviser. "It shows their hearts; they’re good kids that serve their school and community, and we’re just thankful that were able to honor them and recognize them this year."
These students also received special 4-Way test coins from the Rotary Club.