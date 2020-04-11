A Bath Township neighborhood took to the streets, to help celebrate the Easter holiday.
The Woodbriar subdivision held an Taster parade, complete with firetrucks, Sheriff's vehicles and of course candy. Organizer Lori Griffiths came up with the idea on Wednesday and sent a message out to neighborhood association, who quickly jumped on board. She is glad her neighbors were able to do something special for the kids, like the neighborhood did when she was growing up.
After the parade, the kids and parents got to go on a Easter gift hunt. The kids were assigned an address in the subdivision and they had to go to that mailbox and find their gift, which included things that the kids could do at home during the stay at home order, like sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and bubbles.