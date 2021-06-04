To ensure a safe summer for residents Bath Township Trustees are increasing law enforcement patrols in the area.

They currently contract with the Allen County Sheriff's Office for 3 full time deputies assigned specifically to Bath Township. Trustees say while already a safe community extra enforcement during the summer months can give residents an added peace of mind.

Bath Township Trustee Bob Sielschott explains, “To have a higher level of visibility of marked cars, clearly marked car patrols that are basically looking for property crimes. In particular external ones which seem to be a problem in the summertime in rural and suburban communities are a deterrent to that type of theft.”

Residents are reminded to keep their vehicles locked, lite their homes at night, and report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.

