To ensure a safe summer for residents Bath Township Trustees are increasing law enforcement patrols in the area.
They currently contract with the Allen County Sheriff's Office for 3 full time deputies assigned specifically to Bath Township. Trustees say while already a safe community extra enforcement during the summer months can give residents an added peace of mind.
Bath Township Trustee Bob Sielschott explains, “To have a higher level of visibility of marked cars, clearly marked car patrols that are basically looking for property crimes. In particular external ones which seem to be a problem in the summertime in rural and suburban communities are a deterrent to that type of theft.”
Residents are reminded to keep their vehicles locked, lite their homes at night, and report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.