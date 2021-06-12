The Lima Noon Optimist club served up chicken dinners today for a fundraiser.
After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, the club is excited to be starting to plan for events this year. They are raising money with their BBQ drive-thru to help get their programs back up and running.
Their most popular program, Lima Safety City, was the host site of the drive through dinner and members of the club were excited to see it finally in use again, with the community supporting them.
Paul Downing, a member of the Lima Noon Optimist says, “This is just like a dream come true almost. You’re just dying, you’re ready to get back to what you do. Getting the program started again, getting things out and getting to be able to work with the kids. That’s the thing that we really want to do so it’s just a great time for us. We just love getting back.”
To learn more about what the club is all about, you can head to limaoptimist.com.