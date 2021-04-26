It’s a topic that many don’t talk about but needs to come out of the shadows to help those struggling with their mental health.
May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month and Coleman Professional Services wants everyone to wear green in support. They are holding their first “#BeSeenWearingGreen” fundraiser. Individuals can sign up to be a “champion” and get pledges as they display green all month long to bring awareness to mental health.
Coleman Professional Services Regional Development Executive, Adah Ellerbrock adds, “Some people are shy or reluctant to talk about their mental health and what they need to do is actually stand up and say I’m not ok. Ask for some help. Whether it’s from a community member or whether it’s through a professional they’re going to be able to help you get back on track.”
All the money raised will stay in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin County to help those struggling with mental illness. You can find out more by contacting Coleman at 419-236-9352 or Email Adah.ellerbrock@colemanservices.org