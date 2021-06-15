Becoming a Nature Detective at JAMPD day camp, offering more for all ages this summer

A group of young learners were seen becoming one with nature at McLean Teddy Bear Park on Tuesday, as part of the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District Summer Camps. The park district is hosting a two-day camp this week for 5- and 6-year-olds to become Nature Detectives.
They are educated on how to use their five senses while outdoors. On Tuesday they engaged in activities to learn when and where to use them, and on Wednesday they head out to the forest to put them in action. The group starts out as Nature Cadets but earn their ranks as they learn.
"By warming up all their five senses and doing a variety of different activities here in the shelter house but also out in the forest, by tomorrow they'll graduate to become official nature detectives," explains Beth Theisen, a Naturalist with the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District.
Theisen says offering these day camps to children in the community helps them stay active and outdoors, especially when out of school.
"It's so important for kids for their own health and wellbeing to spend time outside. So many kids nowadays aren't," says Theisen. "So, this is just one way that we at the park district try to emphasis getting kids back outdoors."
The parks still have more day camps for all ages this summer. Registration can be done online at jampd.com under the Reservations & Programs tab or by calling the district office at 419-221-1232.