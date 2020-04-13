The stimulus checks from the government are on their way into many bank accounts, but with it, an increase in scammers.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of any suspicious emails and phone calls that may request financial information for you to receive your stimulus check. Not only that, but scammers are now using text messages and social media accounts with fake numbers to reach individuals.
The president of the West Central Ohio Better Business Bureau, Cheryl Parson, says to never give any personal information over the phone, no matter what kind of call it is.
She says, "They’re calling you up, they’re saying that you need to take a test, you know for this, and tests are available. Well, there is no test out there available. Some are saying you need to verify your social security number, just different things like that and that is not true. your money is going to come through and be deposited just like normal.”
She also warns of donating to fraudulent charities and recommends contacting their office to confirm whether or not it is a scam.