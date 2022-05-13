Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post
Perry Township – On May 12, 2022, at approximately 11:50 P.M. troopers responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck on SR 309, near Thayer Rd.
Hali N. Conner, age 33, of Lima, was riding a bicycle eastbound on SR 309, near the right side berm when she was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle. Ms. Conner sustained minor injury due to being struck. She was treated on sc ene by Perry Township EMS. The vehicle that struck Ms. Conner did not stop after the crash and reportedly continued eastbound on SR 309.
The passenger vehicle that struck Ms. Conner is believed to be silver in color with possible damage to the right fr ont and side. The State Patrol is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419)228 -7072.
Ms. Conner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have an illuminated tail light on the bicycle. Troopers want to remind any bicyclist who choose to use the roadway to be equipped with an illuminated headlight and tail light after sunset, and are encouraged to wear reflective material for enhanced visibility.
