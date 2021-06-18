The Community Action Program has announced the finalists for their 3rd annual Black Business of the Year Award.
They are Black Lace Hair Salon, The Boilermaker Restaurant and Bar, Cecil's Grill by Ross, Fresh n' Faded Hair Studio, and Jones-Clark Funeral Home.
Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn leads the program, and is excited to announce this ahead of the new Juneteenth holiday. He says it is a great way to recognize the work black Americans have put into this country, especially business owners.
"We going to show them that we love them and we ask everyone to continue supporting them. It's tough, being a black minority business owner, you know," Glenn says. "But we just have to continue allowing people in our community to know that we are going to salute to the black businesses that we have here. Even though they're not Fortune 500 businesses, but they're surviving businesses though."
The winner of the Black Business of the Year Award will be announced on July 4th.