Today was a special day for some local non-profit organizations as they received donations to support their respective missions!

The Bluffton American Legion Post 382 awarded donations to 9 non-profits raised from the annual Fred Arnold Charitable Golf Scramble. The recipients included the Allen County based Abilities Baseball League and Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio, the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, five Bluffton based groups including the Boy Scout Troop 256, Diamond Sports, Family Recreation, Food Pantry, and Girl Scouts as well as the Flag City Honor Flight Group from Findlay. Each year, the Bluffton Legion hosts the Golf Scramble with the passion to help local non-profits achieve their goals.

