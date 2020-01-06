Bluffton doctor to appear before Ohio Supreme Court

A Bluffton doctor who was found guilty on sexual misconduct charges now has his case heading to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Lima City Law Director Tony Geiger says that both Dr. James Gideon and the State of Ohio filed appeals for the Ohio Supreme Court to hear this case.
Back in 2018, Gideon appeared in Lima Municipal Court after being accused of inappropriately touching several of his female patients. He was found guilty on three counts of sexual imposition and was released on bond. Gideon's medical license was also put under suspension.
Both sides will have a chance to write up briefs over the next few months and speak before the Ohio Supreme Court, the court will then give their decision.
Geiger says he expects this case to wrap up by the end of this year, but it could go into 2021.