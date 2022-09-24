 Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - It felt like fall Saturday morning in Bluffton as multiple locations in town were bustling with people celebrating the annual fall festival.  This year downtown Bluffton, Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton Blanchard Valley Hospital, and more were involved with the festival by providing fun for families. The fun included a car show, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, and so much more that helped everyone attending get into the fall spirit.

“It just kind of started out as a fun, family-oriented event that didn't really cost any money that people could come and have fun. And its developed from there into a pretty big event where there’s quite a few different locations and organizations involved,” says Coordinator Jason Cox.

