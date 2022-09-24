Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - It felt like fall Saturday morning in Bluffton as multiple locations in town were bustling with people celebrating the annual fall festival. This year downtown Bluffton, Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton Blanchard Valley Hospital, and more were involved with the festival by providing fun for families. The fun included a car show, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, and so much more that helped everyone attending get into the fall spirit.
“It just kind of started out as a fun, family-oriented event that didn't really cost any money that people could come and have fun. And its developed from there into a pretty big event where there’s quite a few different locations and organizations involved,” says Coordinator Jason Cox.
The community had Discovery Days going on as well, which gave attendees shopping in the local stores the chance to win prizes. The stores in town each had their own part to play in this fall-themed day which gave multiple opportunities for families to be together.
"We're really proud of our little town here, and we love to share it with others and have people come and visit. We just like to have a good time with our families as well."
This was the 17th year for the festival, and it seemed like a great time was had by all.
