Small shops and businesses line Main Street in downtown Bluffton and today, the community was invited to discover exactly what the town has in store.
Downtown Bluffton merchants hosted the second Discovery Day of the Summer where over a dozen shops had special deals and steals for people to shop through. From bike and flower shops, to cafes and sweet shops, there was a variety of local businesses to support.
The smell of warm butter and sugar filled the air in front of Shirley’s popcorn where they also had specials. Roric Dunifon, who was selling popcorn outside of Shirley’s, says he’s happy to see people spending their time downtown.
“It’s great for all the businesses on main street and the farmers market and for everyone to kind of get together while this is happening with COVID,” says Dunifon.
Of course, his personal favorite flavor from Shirley’s came as no surprise.
“Buckeye," says Dunifon. "I’d have to go with it just because I’m a sugar guy, so I like peanut butter, chocolate, it’s my favorite.”
Right down the street was Roots by Strattons. Bright flowers lined the alley next to their shop, and many people came for their succulent deal. The owner of the shop Susie Stratton says it’s a great time to bring back small town shopping.
“It was important to promote Bluffton," says Stratton. "I think that that’s one thing that we need to bring back is small town shopping and with all the malls dying, especially with COVID, I think people are looking for smaller experiences.”
Stratton is also a part of the downtown merchant association and says events like these help highlight that small town feeling in Bluffton.
“I tell people it’s like a big dinner party, you know. It’s where you meet new friends and old, both. We like that. We love meeting new people and just are very thankful and grateful for those that do participate.”
Besides small businesses giving big deals on Discovery Day, the farmers market was also set up in the morning.