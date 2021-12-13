Bluffton University Athletics is giving back to families in need this holiday season.
The Adopt-A-Family program, which is run through Allen County Children Services is something that has been put on for over 30 years. The initiative works to make sure that the county’s most vulnerable children have the same experience other children do around the holidays, providing gifts donated from families, groups, and businesses throughout the area. Monday, Bluffton University Athletics brought in gifts for 38 children that they have sponsored. Players and coaches from the school each went out and bought the gifts, and are bringing the Christmas spirit to kids around the county.
James Grandey, baseball head coach and deputy director of Bluffton University Athletics said, “The holidays are a tough time of year, especially for certain families and we at Bluffton really believe in giving back to the community and this allows us to teach our athletes too that we are fortunate to be able to be a part of Bluffton University and our athletic department, but then also to give back to those that may need a little help this year.”
Allen County Children Services said that they have 195 children that are being sponsored through this program.
