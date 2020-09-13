Bluffton University keeps COVID-19 at a manageable distance

Bluffton University staff started planning for this Fall semester almost immediately after the school shut down last Spring. Their “Protect the Dam” plan has been in place this semester and the students seem to be doing their part to follow it.
The University wanted to make sure that every student is getting the college experience they deserve, and even fall sports teams have been able to start practicing.
Robin Bowlus, the vice president for advancement and enrollment management says, “We’ve only had a handful of cases on campus and we feel like our students are being so responsible just monitoring their daily health and that’s really helping us protect the dam of Bluffton.”
Every day, each student is required to do a self-evaluation of their health including taking their temperature and checking for symptoms. They say the small student body of about 700 makes it easier for the school to track and contain any student who may be sick.