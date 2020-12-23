A local man facing charges after a domestic incident on Tuesday results in a call to the Bomb Squad.
The Sheriff's Department says deputies were called out to a home at 360 St. Clair avenue in American township early Tuesday morning.
They spoke to a victim who said they had been assaulted by ex-boyfriend Terry Green. The victim also said he had damaged property, but left before authorities arrived. Deputies were called back to that location just after 11 am.
Green had returned and forced his way into the then unoccupied home. After deputies arrived and spoke to Green, they saw potentially hazardous items in plain view and called the E.M.A. which subsequently called in the Bomb Squad. On arrival, they deemed the items where not dangerous. Terry Green was taken to jail on a charge of domestic violence.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office
On 12/22/2020 at approximately 4:31 AM, Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 360 St. Clair Ave. Lima, Ohio (American Township) in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, they spoke to the victim who reported being physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Terry A. Green III. The victim further stated Terry had purposely damaged property belonging to the victim. Terry had fled the residence prior to deputies arriving and was not located.
At approximately 11:06 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received another call stating that Terry had returned to the residence and was in the process of forcing entry into the home, which was now unoccupied. Upon deputies' arrival, Terry was found inside the residence. While deputies were speaking to Terry and taking him into custody, they observed potentially hazardous items of concern in plain view. Deputies removed Terry from the residence and shortly thereafter, the Allen County Emergency Management Agency (E.M.A.) was dispatched to the scene. Upon gathering the necessary information on the items of concern, E.M.A. requested the Allen County Regional Bomb Squad respond to the scene. A short time after responding, the Bomb Squad was able to search the residence and ultimately determine the items were not dangerous in their current state. Evidence was collected from the residence and the investigation is ongoing. Terry was booked into the Allen County Jail on the charge of Domestic Violence.