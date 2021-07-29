A Lima man gets his bond reduced on a new drug charge and is looking at facing a jury next month on multiple charges. Daquan Burse asked to get his bond reduced from $150,000 on a possession of a fentanyl related substance charge. He was arrested while he was out on bond for two other cases. One of those cases involves trafficking heroin and the other for 2019 shooting at a house. The judge reduced his bond to $50,000, which will be added to the $100,000 bond he has already posted for the other two cases. All three of the cases are set to go to trial on August 17th.
