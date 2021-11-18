The Bradfield Community Center continuing their efforts to help those in need with a toiletry drive for the homeless. They are asking people to drop off items such as shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, and anything someone may need to take care of themselves.
Bradfield Executive Director Kesha Drake explains. “With the pandemic we have seen more people who’ve become homeless. We just want to do our small part to bless them during the winter months.”
You can drop items off at any off the three locations below through December 15th:
Bradfield Community Center
550 S. Collett Street
Monday – Friday 9am to 4 pm
Fresh-N-Faded
227 S. Main Street
Tuesday – Saturday 10 am to 5 pm
Philippian MB Church
190 E. 8th Street
Sunday’s only from 10 am to 12 pm