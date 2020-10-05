The summer favorite “To Go Art Bags” is coming back to help bring awareness to domestic violence.
ArtSpace/Lima is teaming up with Crossroads Crisis Center to use the power of art to make an impact. They will be giving out sample designs and messages to paint on rocks to get people to think about the effects of domestic violence. There will also be paint and a brush. They are encouraging the artist to then place their rocks around the community for people to discover and share awareness to bring about positive actions.
Sally Windle, Executive Director of ArtSpace explains, “This will be a way we can really spread the message a lot further. We’ve got 600 people we can get these bags out to. What a nice way to spread the message but also do it in as an art form. This is Art for a Change; we can use our message to not only spread the word but yet use some creativity with it.”
You can pick up your “To Go Art Bag” this Saturday, October 10th starting at Noon in Cherry Alley behind ArtSpace. 600 bags will be available to the community.