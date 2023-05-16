LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Civic Center Foundation is getting people ready for a new season of world class entertainment right here in Northwest Ohio. During their Season Reveal Gala, the foundation thanked their sponsors and donors and talked about various arts they support, like the Curtain Call Summer Concert Series and the Broadway Show Series. The gala is fundraiser for the foundation to help replenish their endowment to continue to support the civic center in various ways.
“We are able to help with capital projects that need done. We help make improvements,” says Carmen Cecala-Wells, Dir. of Development for Civic Center Foundation. “But more than anything, we bring in all of our foundation shows each year. The foundation actually pays for those, so without our sponsors and our donors we couldn’t do that as well.”
The shows announced for the 2023-2024 Broadway Series are:
Mean Girls – Nov. 2023
Come From Away – Feb. 2024
Jesus Christ Superstar – April 2024
The Book of Mormon – May 2024
Tickets go on sale June 5th at www.limaciviccenter.com or Civic Center Box Office.
More shows and concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.