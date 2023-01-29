Rain likely in the morning transitioning to a light wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle by late afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80%..
WASHINTON D.C. (WLIO) - An Ohio Senator wants to make sure that men and women that are first on the scene to help during someone else’s worst day, get the help they need to deal with the mental stress of their job. Sherrod Brown is joining other U.S. Senators in re-introducing the Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act. The bill would require the U.S. Department of Justice to create evidence-based treatment programs for police, fire and EMS personnel with PTSD, because they routinely deal with high risk situations. The program would be like the ones for military personnel. Brown says pandemic put a lot of mental strain on first responders and nurses, so the federal government needs to make sure the people that take care of others are taken care of too, now and in the future.
“There is a shortage of first responders, just like there is a shortage of nurses in this country now. Largely because they have been overworked the last three years,” says Brown. “As we move to training more nurses, we need to help first responders to get the equipment and the support they need. It is a duty of state government, mostly they failed. It’s a duty of federal government to make sure we train them and make sure they are adequately paid for the work they do.”
The same bill passed the Senate in the last congress but failed to get the votes in the U.S. House. Brown hopes it passes with the new congress.
