An Ohio Senator introduced a bill that could strengthen the future of the United State’s supply chain. Senator Sherrod Brown’s Supply Chain Resiliency Act would create a federal office to monitor, research, and address vulnerability of supply chains. The office would also provide loans, and grants to small and medium manufacturers, so they can expand production in the U-S and prevent bottlenecks caused by long, vulnerable supply chains.
“The supply chain is all over the place,” says Brown. “That is why so many ships are lined up in L.A. and Long Beach California, because so much of this stuff comes from China that we need now in our supply chain. I think the lesson we are learning, and my bill will help to focus U.S. production. If it is made in this country, it is much easier to put together the supply chain after a disaster like the pandemic. The kind of disaster it has inflected on the economy.”
Currently the bill is only being supported by 11 Democratic Senators.