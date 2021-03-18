The Allen County Commissioners approved a bid for a transformation to a busy road outside Lima.
Buckeye Road has seen better days after many years of heavy truck travel. The Allen County Engineer's Office accepted an offer from Degan Excavating Company for its reconstruction. The project will widen the road to 24 feet and redo its shoulders. All traffic signals will be replaced, new drainage will be installed, and the CSX railroad crossing will be evened out. The Allen County Roadway Engineer, David Louth, says after being approved for 3 state grants, the $1.25 million plan can begin.
“We have been putting this project off for a year or two or maybe more due to the fact that there’s a lot of utilities out there and our goal was to get this done and do it one time and do it right," Louth explains. "So, we had to wait until we had enough money in place to get it done. It will be completed this summer and it’ll improve the safety and the mobility of the truck traffic out there.”
The project will begin early June and is slated to finish by the end of September.