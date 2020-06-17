The coronavirus has surely caused problems for day to day life, but it's also sparked new ideas.
One of those is the toy distribution Lima City Schools is planning to hold next week. After a few discussions, the school district received donations from the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Grant Sullivan, and Larry Webb to buy toys for Lima students. During Monday's meal distribution, students can pick out a favorite toy, so they have to be present for this distribution. The Lima City Schools superintendent says the idea came about when she saw activities for students being canceled throughout the summer.
"It really just became a brainstorm of how could we serve beyond the academics and even the lunches to get something out there in the hands, get some things in the hands of kids," said Jill Ackerman, superintendent. And take them kind of back to the traditional playing that we did when we were young, so."
Meal distributions are Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 30 at most Lima City Schools.