LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the best ways of getting the community together is by holding a dance and that’s what The Capabilities Community Club of Lima did with a “Hello Spring” party at the Bradfield Community Center. There was food, games and of course dancing. Capabilities is a service for individuals with disabilities and supports them on their journey to independence. They teamed up with the Bradfield Center to put on their second dance.
“Capabilities started coming here exercising, so we thought we could take the opportunity to put on a dance,” says Melissa Cress, Capabilities, LLC. “A lot of Capabilities what we try and do is not just only get to be part of the community, but in their communities. So, what a better way than to put on a dance.”
The Lima group held their first dance last year at the Harrod Event Center.