It’s not your normal game of Bingo but was has been normal during the pandemic.
Welcome to “car bingo” – the social distancing way to play. The Springs of Lima hosted the event for seniors to come together in a COVID safe manner to have a little fun. Players stayed in their vehicles, used throw away cards, heard the calling from the radio and honked if they got BINGO.
Connie Griffith attended and had this to say, “Just to get out and have something to do and enjoy the day (are you excited) Oh, yes, we’re all excited. Oh, my goodness we’ve never heard of car bingo before.”
Executive Director of the Springs of Lima explains why they held the event, “it’s just been a be blessing today (Thursday) to get to see everybody and to see their enthusiasm for being able to do something. That’s all that we wanted to do today (Thursday) is to provide some sort of something joyful and give them something to do with some purpose.”
Southside Community Church joined in the fun by opening up their parking lot for the event.