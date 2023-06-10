CAIRO, OH (WLIO) - The community of Cairo came together Saturday to admire some vintage cars and raise money for the family of a seriously ill Lima man.
Twice a year, the coolest cars around take over Main Street in Cairo. Last year, funds raised went to a local cancer patient, and this year, all of the proceeds are going to support the family of Mike Flickner.
Flickner was life-flighted to the Cleveland Clinic three months ago and has been battling a variety of life-threatening complications since.
Rick Davis, the owner of 696 Customs, and organizer of the annual car shows, says that car enthusiasts have always been generous when there's someone in need.
"Going through what they're going through, up at Cleveland Clinic, they have to drive back and forth all the time, gas, the expense of driving, the work, you know, that he's missing. Anytime we can help out anybody, I don't think these people mind doing it," he explained.
There were at least eighty cars lining Main Street for the show.