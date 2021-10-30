Superhero united in Faurot park today to help local kids. The Court Appointed Special Advocate program or CASA held their first ever superhero 5K run/walk to celebrate their volunteers and their work with local kids. Around one hundred people, some even dressed like their favorite hero, took part in the event. CASA volunteers play an importation role in a child’s life. Even though they may not wear a cape, they can be that hero when things are not so good for children.
“It’s community trained volunteers, who meet with a child one on one and they advocate for that child in the courtroom,” says Sara Heitmeyer the Director of CASA. “These are kids that have been abused and neglected and they get to be a voice for that child.”
Organizers want to make the superhero 5K an annual event.