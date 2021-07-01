Catalpa Avenue Duplex damaged in early morning fire

An apartment in Lima suffered extensive damage from a large fire early Thursday morning. First responders were called to 1202 East Catalpa Avenue at 6:23 AM for reports of flames and smoke coming from the duplex.
Witnesses of the scene say the blaze began in the back of the home. Both the family in the unit and the woman next door were able to get out safely with no injuries, except for the loss of an 18-month-old dog. Sam Simpson lives across the street and says he was one of the first to see the scene and call for help.
"I was working on my car and the guy over there, he came outside hollering and I looked up and I saw flames coming out of the house," Simpson explains. "So, I called 911 too and I went over there trying to give some assistance and they said the lady next door was still in her house. She wouldn't open her door. So, I just banged on her door until she came to it and told her her house was on fire. By that time, police and everybody got here and got them all out."
The Lima Fire Department estimates the total cost of damages to be around $48,900. The fire remains under investigation.