SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO)- It was festive and bright earlier Tuesday evening in several Shawnee Township neighborhoods!
The Indianbrook, Wildbrook, and Timberfield neighborhoods in Shawnee Township were dazzling with bright Christmas lights for the sixth annual Shawnee Luminary Night. Through all the waving Santas, Christmas cookies, and chimneys lit up ready for Old Saint Nick's arrival was a great cause. At the Indianbrook exit, volunteers collected canned goods, toiletries, and monetary donations for the West Ohio Food Bank to make sure that everyone can enjoy the Christmas season.
"There's palettes full that we take out of this. We will have, well, four barrels here that are almost already full, and it's only been an hour. We've got three more giant crates here. We got another collection point that's across the subdivision, and we literally have to have a powered forklift to come and get the stuff. It's been something that it just touches your heart, when you see these kids that need help and the families that are struggling with the economy the way it is and the inflation, anytime that you can give back, especially in the holiday season," says John Clements, Volunteer from The Basement Doctor.
All items donated will help local families in need, and every $1 raised Tuesday night will allow the West Ohio Food Bank to provide six meals.