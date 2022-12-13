Christmas Lights & Food Drive at the 44th Annual Shawnee Luminary Night.jpg

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO)- It was festive and bright earlier Tuesday evening in several Shawnee Township neighborhoods!

Christmas Lights & Food Drive at the 44th Annual Shawnee Luminary Night1.jpg

The Indianbrook, Wildbrook, and Timberfield neighborhoods in Shawnee Township were dazzling with bright Christmas lights for the sixth annual Shawnee Luminary Night. Through all the waving Santas, Christmas cookies, and chimneys lit up ready for Old Saint Nick's arrival was a great cause. At the Indianbrook exit, volunteers collected canned goods, toiletries, and monetary donations for the West Ohio Food Bank to make sure that everyone can enjoy the Christmas season.

Christmas Lights & Food Drive at the 44th Annual Shawnee Luminary Night2.jpg

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!