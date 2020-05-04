Citizens National Bank has been supporting local businesses through the Paycheck Protect Program, or PPP.
The bank announced on May 1st that 100% of PPP loans that have been requested by customers have been approved through the Small Business Administration.
That's over 600 businesses in the bank's 10-county service area, with continued payroll for over 12,000 employees. Those with Citizens National Bank say that extending help to local business is just a part of what they do.
"It’s critical for small businesses," said Darrell Buroker, executive VP for Citizens National Bank. "I saw a stat the other day they represent 46% of Ohio’s employment base, and so having worked with them for years, we realize the success that they’ve gained, that’s because they do whatever it takes, they work day and night."
CNB has approved over $97 million in loans so far.