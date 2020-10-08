This is your chance to become more involved in your neighborhood by increasing the quality of life and keeping the area safe.
The City of Lima is looking for a few good men and women to join the Citizen Block Patrol. The Citizen Block Patrol is a crime prevention program designed for residents to become involved to observe, detect, and report unusual activity in their neighborhoods. Members will be trained by community police officers to recognize suspicious activities for the common goal to reduce crime.
Neighborhood Specialist Autumn Swanson explains, “What it helps the neighborhoods do is to show they care about their neighborhood and show they want it to be secure. And I think that deters crime because people see that you care about your neighborhood. They don’t want to come there and be that person you see as out of place.”
The next Citizen Block Patrol training will be virtual on Wednesday, October 21st from 5 to 8 p.m. You must pre-register by October 18th by calling 419-221-5177. They are hoping to get at least 10 new members. You must be 18 years of age to join.