City of Lima offering Virtual Summer Playground Program

While the City of Lima’s Summer Playground program couldn’t happen this year the parks and recreation department wanted to provide some sort of activities that the kids can do with the whole family.
This week, the “Virtual Playground” program was unveiled. You can find it on the department's Facebook page with a different activity each day. There is “Academic Monday”, “Trivia Tuesday”, and “Where’s Beanie” among other activities. Organizers say the daily tasks are created for the whole family to enjoy and keep the kids engaged over the summer.
Lima Parks and Recreation Director Ric Stolly explains, “We value the time that the summer provides for kids and if we don’t take advantage of that and help kids get along in different programs then they will find other things to do. And some of those are not as productive as the should be.”
Again, you can find Lima’s Virtual Summer Playground on their Facebook page.